externalWestern officials accuse Russia of mass cyberattack on satellite internet in Ukraine shortly before invasion.

May 10, 2022 8:39 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The attack targeted the satellite network operated by Viasat provider, owned by the Swedish media conglomerate Modern Times Group. As a result, thousands of modems were shut down to "disrupt Ukrainian command and control during the invasion," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. According to the EU Council, Russia could launch similar cyberattacks on other countries, “putting the security of Europe’s citizens at risk.”

