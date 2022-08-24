US says Russia could announce ‘sham referendums’ in occupied parts of Ukraine this week
August 24, 2022 11:03 pm
According to CNN, John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the U.S. National Security Council, said that the U.S. has information that Russia is preparing to announce its "sham referendums" in occupied territories of Ukraine by the end of this week. Earlier in August, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that possible negotiations with Ukraine “will die” if illegal referendums take place in occupied territories.
