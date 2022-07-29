US official: There is bipartisan support to send long-range missiles to Ukraine
This item is part of our running news digest
July 28, 2022 11:08 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, who serves on the House Armed Services Committee, told CNN that there is bipartisan support for supplying Ukraine with ATACMS, missiles that can strike as far as 280 kilometers. Ukraine has been asking U.S. for such weapons for months. “Ukrainians want to go to the south and do operations in the south. And we want them to be as successful as possible,” Slotkin said.