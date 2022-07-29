Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, July 29, 2022

externalUS official: There is bipartisan support to send long-range missiles to Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

July 28, 2022 11:08 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, who serves on the House Armed Services Committee, told CNN that there is bipartisan support for supplying Ukraine with ATACMS, missiles that can strike as far as 280 kilometers. Ukraine has been asking U.S. for such weapons for months. “Ukrainians want to go to the south and do operations in the south. And we want them to be as successful as possible,” Slotkin said.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok