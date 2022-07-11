Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 11, 2022 1:09 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian missiles hit a shopping center and private houses in Kharkiv, killing three people on the morning of July 11, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a deputy head of the President's Office, reported earlier that Russia attacked Kharkiv with 10 missiles launched with a Smerch multiple launch rocket system.

