Update: 31 injured in Russia’s recent missile attack on Kharkiv
July 11, 2022 1:09 pm
Russian missiles hit a shopping center and private houses in Kharkiv, killing three people on the morning of July 11, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a deputy head of the President's Office, reported earlier that Russia attacked Kharkiv with 10 missiles launched with a Smerch multiple launch rocket system.