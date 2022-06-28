UN: 10,631 civilian casualties as a result of Russia's war.
June 28, 2022 5:57 am
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights confirmed 4,731 deaths and 5,900 injuries of civilians in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began on Feb. 24. At least 330 children were killed and 489 injured. The actual figures may be much higher because information from some places where intense hostilities are taking place is delayed, and many reports of civilian casualties still need to be confirmed.