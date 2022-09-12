Monday, September 12, 2022

externalUkrainian flag reportedly raised in Kuzemivka village, Luhansk Oblast

This item is part of our running news digest

September 12, 2022 1:59 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai posted a photo of a Ukrainian flag hanging above a transition line tower in Kuzemivka, a village in Luhansk Oblast located close to the border of Kharkiv Oblast.

