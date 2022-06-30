Ukraine starts to export electricity to EU on June 30.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 30, 2022 10:03 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Ukrainian electricity will be exported through Romania, but later the routes will be expanded by adding Slovakia and Hungary. The total capacity for export is currently 100 megawatts per day, but is expected to grow to 800 megawatts by the end of the year. “It will provide an additional source of electricity for the EU,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “And much-needed revenues to Ukraine.”