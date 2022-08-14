Ukraine says embattled Pisky in Donetsk Oblast still under Ukrainian control
August 14, 2022 12:55 pm
Spokesperson of the Eastern Group of Forces Serhiy Cherevaty told Suspilne media that heavy fighting continues to prevent Russian forces from capturing the village of Pisky, near Russian-occupied Donetsk. Earlier, Russian Interfax quoted the Russian Defense Ministry saying that Moscow's forces have full control over Pisky.