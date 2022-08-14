Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 14, 2022 12:55 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Spokesperson of the Eastern Group of Forces Serhiy Cherevaty told Suspilne media that heavy fighting continues to prevent Russian forces from capturing the village of Pisky, near Russian-occupied Donetsk. Earlier, Russian Interfax quoted the Russian Defense Ministry saying that Moscow's forces have full control over Pisky.

