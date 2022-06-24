UK intelligence: Mariupol remains key objective of Russia's full-scale invasion.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 4, 2022 1:39 am
According to the UK Ministry of Defense April 3 intelligence update, heavy fighting continues in the port city of Mariupol as Russia attempts to take the city while the Ukrainian forces maintain “staunch resistance.” According to British intelligence, Mariupol is “almost certainly” a key objective of Russian offensive as it will secure a land corridor from Russia to the occupied Crimea.