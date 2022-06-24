Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalStoltenberg: Russia's war in Ukraine could last for years as Putin still wants 'whole of Ukraine.'

This item is part of our running news digest

April 6, 2022 7:02 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters that although Russia is now concentrating its assault on eastern Ukraine, NATO has seen "no indication" that Russian President Vladimir Putin's aim of controlling the whole country has changed. "We need to be prepared for the long haul, and we have to be realistic and realize that this may last for a long time, for many months or even years."

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

