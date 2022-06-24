Stoltenberg: Russia's war in Ukraine could last for years as Putin still wants 'whole of Ukraine.'
April 6, 2022 7:02 pm
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters that although Russia is now concentrating its assault on eastern Ukraine, NATO has seen "no indication" that Russian President Vladimir Putin's aim of controlling the whole country has changed. "We need to be prepared for the long haul, and we have to be realistic and realize that this may last for a long time, for many months or even years."