Slovakia not considering sending T-72 tanks to Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 23, 2022 4:44 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to the Aktuality.sk news site, Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Aug. 23 that at the moment, Slovakia “is not considering sending T-72 tanks to Ukraine,” which was earlier reported by Business Insider. Instead, Slovakia can deliver over 30 BVP-1 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, and get 15 Leopard 2 tanks, necessary ammunition, spare parts, and comprehensive training from Germany in return.