August 23, 2022 4:44 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the Aktuality.sk news site, Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Aug. 23 that at the moment, Slovakia “is not considering sending T-72 tanks to Ukraine,” which was earlier reported by Business Insider. Instead, Slovakia can deliver over 30 BVP-1 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, and get 15 Leopard 2 tanks, necessary ammunition, spare parts, and comprehensive training from Germany in return.

