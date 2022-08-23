According to the Aktuality.sk news site, Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Aug. 23 that at the moment, Slovakia “is not considering sending T-72 tanks to Ukraine,” which was earlier reported by Business Insider. Instead, Slovakia can deliver over 30 BVP-1 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, and get 15 Leopard 2 tanks, necessary ammunition, spare parts, and comprehensive training from Germany in return.