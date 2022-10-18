Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Russia's attack on Sumy Oblast kills 3, injures 9

October 17, 2022 3:25 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian troops fired three missiles at Sumy Oblast in the morning of Oct. 17, hitting a civilian infrastructure site in the Romenskyi district, said Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, the oblast governor. The strike killed three people and wounded nine. There are still people under the rubble; the rescue operation is ongoing, according to the official. 

Over 1,500 residents are left without electricity.
Russian forces hit energy infrastructure in three Ukrainian regions in the morning of Oct. 17, including Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, and Kyiv, causing power outages in "hundreds of settlements," according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

