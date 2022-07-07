Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussian saboteurs attempt to break through Ukrainian positions

This item is part of our running news digest

July 7, 2022 6:25 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's Operational Command "South" reports that a group of ten Russian saboteurs tried to break through Ukrainian lines of defense near the village of Dobryanka in Kherson Oblast. The attack was unsuccessful: five Russian soldiers were reportedly killed and one wounded. Ukraine's military has also destroyed a T-62 tank, two mortar units, two armored vehicles, and four other military vehicles on the southern frontline. 

