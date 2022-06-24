Three airstrikes by Russian forces hit residential areas in Dnipro, killing one person, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service. Explosions were reported in western Ivano-Frankivsk near its airport, according to the city’s mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv. Four explosions were also reported near an airfield in the northwestern city of Lutsk, according to the head of the Volyn Regional State Administration, Yuriy Pohulyayko.