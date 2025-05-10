6 senior National Guard officials suspended from posts amid corruption probe

Ukrainian media outlet ZN.UA reported on May 10 that their law enforcement sources confirmed an ongoing probe by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau into suspected embezzlement, money laundering and bribery.
Iran is preparing to send Russia Fath-360 short-range ballistic missile launchers, Reuters reported on May 9, citing Western security and regional officials familiar with the matter.
"Ukraine and all allies are ready for a complete unconditional ceasefire on land, in the air, and at sea for at least 30 days, starting as early as Monday," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote.
U.S. President Donald Trump has acknowledged in private that Russia is difficult to negotiate with because they "want the whole thing," referring to Ukraine, the WSJ reported, citing sources familiar with the comments.
The visit marks Merz’s first trip to Ukraine, and the first time all four leaders have travelled there together.
A notice about the airspace closure was published on the U.S. Defense Department's NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) website on May 10, as cited by Ukrainian defense news outlet Militarnyi.
"As in the past, it is now for Russia to show its willingness to achieve peace," the EU's statement reads.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov rejected the idea of a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, claiming in an interview with ABC News on May 10 that it would be "an advantage" for Ukraine.
"Our involvement in the war was justifiable, and this belongs to our sovereign rights," North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un said. "I regard this as part of the sacred mission we must execute for our brothers and comrades-in-arms."
The number includes 1,310 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.
"We have a plan B and a plan C. But our focus is plan A, the essence of which is to get everyone's support" for Ukraine's accession, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.
"(T)he presence at the Victory Parade of a country that bombs cities, hospitals, and daycares, and which has caused the deaths and injuries of over a million people over three years, is a shame," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.
"According to the participants of the performances, their goal is to remind the civilized world of the barbaric actions of Moscow, which for many years and decades has systematically violated international law," a source in Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR) told the Kyiv Independent.
6 senior National Guard officials suspended from posts amid corruption probe
Six senior officials from the logistics division of Ukraine’s National Guard have been suspended from their posts, the Interior Ministry said on May 10, amid the launch of an internal investigation.
"Full cooperation is being provided to the investigation," the Interior Ministry wrote.
Ukrainian media outlet ZN.UA reported on May 10 that their law enforcement sources confirmed an ongoing probe by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) into suspected embezzlement, money laundering, and bribery, under relevant articles of the Criminal Code.
Oleksandr Pivnenko, the commander of the National Guard, is suspected of receiving a bribe of up to Hr 190 million ($4.6 million) in collusion with other officials, ZN.UA reported. The payments were allegedly made in exchange for facilitating contract awards and favouring specific entrepreneurs in public procurement tenders.
The director and deputy director of the logistics department of the National Guard are also suspected of embezzlement and money laundering, ZN.UA reported.
Investigators suspect the two officials of embezzling Hr 199 million ($4.8 million) from National Guard funds. According to the probe, the officials allegedly purchased FV-series tracked armored personnel carriers at inflated prices.
Ukraine's military has seen a number of procurement scandals since the start of Russia's full-scale war.
Earlier on April 2, Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies announced charges in a corruption case involving overpriced food purchases by the Defense Ministry between 2022 and 2023.