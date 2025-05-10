Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed
Saturday, May 10
Show More
News Feed

6 senior National Guard officials suspended from posts amid corruption probe

2 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
6 senior National Guard officials suspended from posts amid corruption probe
Photo for illustrative purposes. NABU officers standing near a house, location and date not disclosed. Photo published on April 2, 2025, in connection to the investigation of the food procurement scandal at the Defense Ministry between 2022 and 2023.(NABU)

Six senior officials from the logistics division of Ukraine’s National Guard have been suspended from their posts, the Interior Ministry said on May 10, amid the launch of an internal investigation.

"Full cooperation is being provided to the investigation," the Interior Ministry wrote.

Ukrainian media outlet ZN.UA reported on May 10 that their law enforcement sources confirmed an ongoing probe by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) into suspected embezzlement, money laundering, and bribery, under relevant articles of the Criminal Code.

Oleksandr Pivnenko, the commander of the National Guard, is suspected of receiving a bribe of up to Hr 190 million ($4.6 million) in collusion with other officials, ZN.UA reported. The payments were allegedly made in exchange for facilitating contract awards and favouring specific entrepreneurs in public procurement tenders.

The director and deputy director of the logistics department of the National Guard are also suspected of embezzlement and money laundering, ZN.UA reported.

Investigators suspect the two officials of embezzling Hr 199 million ($4.8 million) from National Guard funds. According to the probe, the officials allegedly purchased FV-series tracked armored personnel carriers at inflated prices.

Ukraine's military has seen a number of procurement scandals since the start of Russia's full-scale war.

Earlier on April 2, Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies announced charges in a corruption case involving overpriced food purchases by the Defense Ministry between 2022 and 2023.

$18 million embezzlement — Anti-graft agencies shed light on military food procurement scandal, press charges
Ukraine’s anti-corruption bodies on April 2 announced charges in a corruption case involving overpriced food purchases by the Defense Ministry between 2022 and 2023.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
WarUkraineAnti-corruptionMilitary equipmentMilitary ProcurementNABU
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

Editors' Picks