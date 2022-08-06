Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 5, 2022 9:28 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s state-run nuclear power operator Energoatom reported that this time the Russian military hit "directly on the site" of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant near one of the reactors. There is a high risk of fire, as well as hydrogen and radioactive leakage, according to the operator. On Aug. 5, the plant shut down one of the three operating power units as Russia continues to “terrorize and endanger the entire civilized world,” the statement reads. 

