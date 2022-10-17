Reuters: Poland advises its nationals to leave Belarus
October 10, 2022 10:56 pm
The Polish government said on Oct. 10 that its citizens should leave Belarus on the backdrop of tense relations between the two neighboring nations.
"We recommend that Polish citizens staying on the territory of the Republic of Belarus leave its territory with available commercial and private means," the government said, according to Reuters.
