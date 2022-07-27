The National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting of Ukraine revoked the licenses of eight TV channels and two TV providers of the Media Group Ukraine, owned by the country's richest man Rinat Akhmetov. These include Ukraina and Ukraina 24 channels, which were among the most-watched channels in Ukraine before Russia's full-scale invasion. Akhmetov earlier announced he decided to give up the licenses. By doing so, he seeks to avoid being officially classified as an oligarch in Ukraine. According to law, one of the criteria to be labeled as an oligarch is having considerable influence over media.