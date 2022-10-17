Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalPoll: Most Ukrainians don't want to permanently move to US, EU

This item is part of our running news digest

September 22, 2022 3:14 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Asked if they would permanently move to the European Union or the U.S. if they were granted citizenship there without conditions, 91% of Ukrainians said "no," according to a recent poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology. In October 2020, 69% said "no."

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok