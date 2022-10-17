Poll: Most Ukrainians don't want to permanently move to US, EU
September 22, 2022 3:14 pm
Asked if they would permanently move to the European Union or the U.S. if they were granted citizenship there without conditions, 91% of Ukrainians said "no," according to a recent poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology. In October 2020, 69% said "no."
