Russia hits supermarket in Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine, injures at least 6, including child

by Kateryna Denisova
The aftermath of a Russian attack on a supermarket in the city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Dec. 14, 2025. (Zaporizhzhia regional military administration)

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Russian forces attacked a supermarket in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Dec. 14, injuring at least six people, including a child, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

According to Fedorov, the supermarket is located in a residential neighborhood. Footage from the scene shows the building's severe damage.

First responders are among the injured, the governor said.

The aftermath of a Russian attack on a supermarket in the city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Dec. 14, 2025. (Zaporizhzhia regional military administration)
The aftermath of a Russian attack on a supermarket in the city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Dec. 14, 2025. (Zaporizhzhia regional military administration)
The aftermath of a Russian attack on a supermarket in the city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Dec. 14, 2025. (Zaporizhzhia regional military administration)

The attack comes as Ukraine, the U.S., and European partners work to finalize a peace agreement amid Washington's push for an end to Russia's all-out war.

In the meantime, Russia continues its regular attacks on Ukrainian cities, targeting energy and civilian infrastructure, and demanding terms that effectively amount to Ukraine's capitulation.

Zaporizhzhia OblastRussian attackUkraineRussia
Kateryna Denisova

Politics Reporter

Kateryna Denisova is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in Ukrainian politics. Based in Kyiv, she focuses on domestic affairs, parliament, and social issues. Denisova began her career in journalism in 2020 and holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. She also studied at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

Sunday, December 14
