Russia hits supermarket in Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine, injures at least 6, including child
Editor's note: This story is being updated.
Russian forces attacked a supermarket in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Dec. 14, injuring at least six people, including a child, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.
According to Fedorov, the supermarket is located in a residential neighborhood. Footage from the scene shows the building's severe damage.
First responders are among the injured, the governor said.
The attack comes as Ukraine, the U.S., and European partners work to finalize a peace agreement amid Washington's push for an end to Russia's all-out war.
In the meantime, Russia continues its regular attacks on Ukrainian cities, targeting energy and civilian infrastructure, and demanding terms that effectively amount to Ukraine's capitulation.