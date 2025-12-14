Russia hits supermarket in Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine, injures at least 6, including child

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Russian forces attacked a supermarket in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Dec. 14, injuring at least six people, including a child, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

According to Fedorov, the supermarket is located in a residential neighborhood. Footage from the scene shows the building's severe damage.

First responders are among the injured, the governor said.

The aftermath of a Russian attack on a supermarket in the city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Dec. 14, 2025. (Zaporizhzhia regional military administration)

The attack comes as Ukraine, the U.S., and European partners work to finalize a peace agreement amid Washington's push for an end to Russia's all-out war.

In the meantime, Russia continues its regular attacks on Ukrainian cities, targeting energy and civilian infrastructure, and demanding terms that effectively amount to Ukraine's capitulation.