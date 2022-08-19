EU foreign ministers plan to discuss visa restrictions for Russians amid the war in Ukraine on Aug. 31. Cypriot Foreign Minister Kornelios Korneliou has said that “it would be a decision in the wrong direction.” Nearly 25% of all tourists on the island were from Russia before it launched the ongoing all-out invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. At least four countries – Estonia, Finland, Latvia and Lithuania – have already supported the idea of an EU-wide ban on Russian tourists.