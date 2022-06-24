Polish deputy FM: EU already working on 7th package of sanctions against Russia
June 4, 2022 5:25 pm
In an interview with Polska Agencia Prasowa, Paweł Jabłoński said that the EU has already begun working on the seventh package of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. “Sanctions should be even tougher regarding the gas that Russia can still sell,” he said. The EU imposed a partial ban on Russian oil in the sixth sanctions package on May 30.