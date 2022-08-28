Official: Russian shelling kills one, injures 2 people in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
August 28, 2022 10:02 pm
Mykola Lukashuk, the speaker of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's legislature, said that a 67-year-old woman was killed by a Russian attack on the city of Nikopol. One residential building was destroyed.
