October 14, 2022 2:38 am
A counter-terrorist operation regime has been declared in Belarus, and the country's army and special services are "ready to respond to any provocations from neighboring countries," Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei told Russian Izvestiya newspaper in an interview published on Oct. 14. 

