externalMinister: Ukraine no longer interested in NATO membership action plan, wants membership.

August 29, 2022 5:21 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna, after six months of Russia full-scale war against Ukraine, NATO's potential decision on the membership action plan for Ukraine no longer has the same importance as before.

According to her, the analysis of the compliance of the Ukrainian security and defense sector and other structures with NATO standards proved that Ukraine has de facto already implemented many of the practices of the Alliance. In addition, its military is now gaining unique combat experience that the military of NATO allies don't have. 

