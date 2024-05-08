Skip to content
Governor: Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast village injure woman

by Kateryna Denisova May 8, 2024 8:28 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Current Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov listens to a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament on April 20, 2022, at the time as the exiled mayor of Russian-occupied Melitopol. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
Russian troops carried out three strikes against the village of Veselianka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on May 8, injuring a woman, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

Russian attacks on the Zaporizhizhia district damaged houses and outbuildings, the governor said.

No further details were provided at the moment.

Russia carried out a large-scale attack overnight against Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, and Vinnytsia oblasts, mainly targeting energy infrastructure. Three thermal power plants were reportedly damaged.

The recent strikes also injured at least three people, including an eight-year-old child in Kirovohrad Oblast, according to the local authorities.

Ukrainian forces downed 39 of 55 Russian missiles and 20 of 21 drones, Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk said.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
