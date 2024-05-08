Governor: Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast village injure woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops carried out three strikes against the village of Veselianka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on May 8, injuring a woman, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

Russian attacks on the Zaporizhizhia district damaged houses and outbuildings, the governor said.

No further details were provided at the moment.

Russia carried out a large-scale attack overnight against Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, and Vinnytsia oblasts, mainly targeting energy infrastructure. Three thermal power plants were reportedly damaged.

The recent strikes also injured at least three people, including an eight-year-old child in Kirovohrad Oblast, according to the local authorities.

Ukrainian forces downed 39 of 55 Russian missiles and 20 of 21 drones, Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk said.