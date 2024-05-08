Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Business, Ukraine, Bureau of Economic Security, State pressure on business, Parliament
Edit post

Parliament summons Bureau of Economic Security head over alleged pressure on business

by Martin Fornusek May 8, 2024 8:20 PM 2 min read
Lawmakers consider budget amendments during a parliamentary session in Kyiv, Ukraine on Nov. 3, 2022. (Sergii Kharchenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The parliament voted on May 8 to summon the head of the Bureau of Economic Security in connection to recent searches at a Kyiv-based business association and alleged pressure on the business sector, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said.

CEO Club Ukraine said on May 6 that last month, the bureau's officials searched the association's premises.

Although the officers found nothing out of order, anonymous Telegram channels began spreading false claims that the searches uncovered illicit establishments operating under the guise of the CEO Club, its founder said.

The bureau announced on April 30 that it had conducted searches at several addresses in Kyiv, uncovering an illegal casino and a fraudulent call center without specifying their exact location.

Subscribe to Ukraine Daily newsletter
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Serhii Haydaichuk, the association's founder and president, presented this as part of a smear campaign against the CEO Club in retaliation for its past criticism of the bureau.

The bureau was established in 2021 as the key agency for combatting economic crimes. Several media outlets and civil society organizations have said since then that the body fell under the unofficial control of Oleh Tatarov, a deputy head of the Presidential Office.

On April 11, the parliament passed in the first reading a bill on reforming the bureau to meet the requirements of domestic actors and international partners.

Ukrainian business leaders have repeatedly complained of growing pressure from state authorities, most notably after the surprise detention of investment banker Ihor Mazepa in January.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak: Developments in Ukraine’s parliament on economic reforms, international obligations — Issue 45
Editor’s note: This is issue 45 of Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak’s weekly “Ukrainian Economy in Brief” newsletter, covering events from Feb. 26- March 3, 2024. The digest highlights steps taken in the Ukrainian parliament related to business, economics, and international financial programs.…
The Kyiv IndependentYaroslav Zhelezniak
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.