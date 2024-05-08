Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, Parliament, Verkhovna Rada, Media
Edit post

Parliament restores limited access for journalists during plenary sessions

by Kateryna Hodunova May 8, 2024 7:19 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Ukraine's parliament building. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ruslan Stefanchuk, the speaker of Ukraine's parliament, signed an order on May 8 to restore limited access for journalists to cover the legislature's work.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, journalists have been prohibited from attending plenary sessions due to security reasons.

Ukraine's parliament also adopted a regulation on Sep. 6, 2022, forbidding live streaming of the sessions during martial law. Since then, the video recordings of the sessions have been uploaded with a delay on the parliament's YouTube channel.

Only up to 30 journalists will be allowed to work in the parliament's building at once due to security measures and the limited number of places in the bomb shelter, according to the statement.

Stefanchuk and the parliament's Secretary General Viacheslav Shtuchnyi held a meeting with journalists on May 7 and instructed them how to work during martial law, including order of action when an air raid alert goes off.

Working conditions for media representatives have already been created, including equipped workplaces, a place for briefings, recording interviews, and broadcasting meetings, among others, the statement read.

Sign up for our newsletter
Ukraine Weekly By Olga Rudenko

Shtuchnyi said on May 1 that some journalists have already applied for the accreditation, but parliament can accredit more media workers if needed.

According to the State Security Administration, over 4,000 journalists had the parliament's accreditation before the beginning of the all-out war.

Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, the head of the parliament's Committee on Freedom of Speech, said earlier that there was a significant demand in society to allow journalists to return to the parliament.

Yurchyshyn noted that his committee does not see any convincing argument for why it cannot be done.

Freedom of speech committee examining reported surveillance of Ukrainian investigative outlet
Ukraine’s parliamentary committee on freedom of speech is investigating the reported surveillance of investigative outlet Bihus.Info, committee head, lawmaker Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, told Radio Free Europe on Jan. 17.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.