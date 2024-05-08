Update: Death toll of Russia's April 29 strike on Odesa rises to 7

This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of a Russian missile attack against Odesa on April 29 has risen to seven as an injured man died in the hospital, the Odesa city council reported on May 8.

Russia launched a cluster munition-armed Iskander missile against Odesa late on April 29, injuring around 30 people.

As of the evening of May 7, 15 people who were injured in Russian attacks against Odesa on April 29, 30, and May 1 remained hospitalized, according to Governor Oleh Kiper.

Five people, including a 4-year-old girl, are in serious condition. The other 10 people suffered injuries of moderate severity.

Odesa Oblast and other southern regions of Ukraine are regular targets of Russian missile and drone attacks.

On May 1, Russia launched ballistic missiles at Odesa, hitting a postal depot of Ukraine's largest privately-owned postal service, Nova Poshta.

The attack injured 14 people and destroyed 15.5 metric tons of shipments worth almost Hr 3 million ($76,000).