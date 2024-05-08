Skip to content
Update: Death toll of Russia's April 29 strike on Odesa rises to 7

by Kateryna Hodunova May 8, 2024 7:12 PM 1 min read
A building set alight by the Russian missile strike on Odesa on April 29, 2024. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine)
The death toll of a Russian missile attack against Odesa on April 29 has risen to seven as an injured man died in the hospital, the Odesa city council reported on May 8.

Russia launched a cluster munition-armed Iskander missile against Odesa late on April 29, injuring around 30 people.

As of the evening of May 7, 15 people who were injured in Russian attacks against Odesa on April 29, 30, and May 1 remained hospitalized, according to Governor Oleh Kiper.

Five people, including a 4-year-old girl, are in serious condition. The other 10 people suffered injuries of moderate severity.

Odesa Oblast and other southern regions of Ukraine are regular targets of Russian missile and drone attacks.

On May 1, Russia launched ballistic missiles at Odesa, hitting a postal depot of Ukraine's largest privately-owned postal service, Nova Poshta.

The attack injured 14 people and destroyed 15.5 metric tons of shipments worth almost Hr 3 million ($76,000).

Prosecutor General: Russia using cluster munition against Odesa points to deliberate targeting of civilians
“This (cluster munition) is an indiscriminate weapon, the use of which can lead to significant casualties among the civilian population,” the Prosecutor General’s Office said on Telegram, citing Andrii Kostin.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
