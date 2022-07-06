Minister: Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Russian church's Ukrainian branch meet to resolve disagreements.
This item is part of our running news digest
Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said representatives of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, a branch of Russia's Moscow Patriarchate, had held a "historic meeting" on July 5 at Kyiv's Saint Sophia Cathedral. He did not comment on the results. In May the Moscow-affiliated Ukrainian Orthodox Church said it would have “full independence” from the Russian Orthodox Church and condemned Russia's war against Ukraine. However, skeptics said it was just a ploy to appease critics since the Ukrainian branch effectively remained part of the Russian church and did not declare “autocephaly” – the Orthodox term for genuine independence. Since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, at least 475 parishes have left the Russian-affiliated church and joined the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.