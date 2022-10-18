Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, October 18, 2022

externalMedia: Russian military plane crashes into residential building in Yeysk, Russia.

This item is part of our running news digest

October 17, 2022 8:28 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russian media shared a video of the aftermath of a Russian Su-34 military aircraft crashing into a residential building in the port city of Yeysk, located on the Azov Sea in Russia's Krasnodar Krai. Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed the crash was due to a fire breaking out in one of the plane’s engines during takeoff. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok