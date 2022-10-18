Media: Russian military plane crashes into residential building in Yeysk, Russia.
October 17, 2022 8:28 pm
Russian media shared a video of the aftermath of a Russian Su-34 military aircraft crashing into a residential building in the port city of Yeysk, located on the Azov Sea in Russia's Krasnodar Krai. Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed the crash was due to a fire breaking out in one of the plane’s engines during takeoff.
