Local official: Ukraine liberates Vysokopillia in Kherson Oblast
This item is part of our running news digest
September 4, 2022 5:51 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Yuriy Sobolevskyi, first deputy head of Kherson Oblast Council, made the announcement, saying "Vysokopillia is Ukraine." According to local Telegram channels, Ukraine's Armed Forces raised the Ukrainian flag over a local hospital in the town.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.