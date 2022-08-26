Hungary allows Russia's Rosatom to expand nuclear plant.
August 26, 2022 1:19 pm
According to Hungarian media outlet Telex, the Hungarian Atomic Energy Authority has issued a permit to Russian state nuclear monopoly Rosatom for expanding the Paks nuclear power plant. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has faced criticism for aiding Russia's aggression against Ukraine by continuing energy cooperation with Russia.
