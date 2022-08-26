Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, August 26, 2022

externalHungary allows Russia's Rosatom to expand nuclear plant.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 26, 2022 1:19 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Hungarian media outlet Telex, the Hungarian Atomic Energy Authority has issued a permit to Russian state nuclear monopoly Rosatom for expanding the Paks nuclear power plant. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has faced criticism for aiding Russia's aggression against Ukraine by continuing energy cooperation with Russia. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok