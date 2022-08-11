General Staff: Ukraine repels Russia’s offensive towards Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast
August 11, 2022 10:37 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Aug. 11 that Russian troops suffered losses and were forced to retreat after their “unsuccessful” attempt to advance near the villages of Bakhmutske and Zaitseve, not far from the city of Bakhmut. However, hostilities continue in the areas of Vershyna and Dacha settlements in the Bakhmut district, the military said.