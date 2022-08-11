Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, August 11, 2022

externalGeneral Staff: Ukraine repels Russia’s offensive towards Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast

This item is part of our running news digest

August 11, 2022 10:37 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Aug. 11 that Russian troops suffered losses and were forced to retreat after their “unsuccessful” attempt to advance near the villages of Bakhmutske and Zaitseve, not far from the city of Bakhmut. However, hostilities continue in the areas of Vershyna and Dacha settlements in the Bakhmut district, the military said.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok