August 6, 2022 10:02 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's military reported on Aug. 6 that Russian forces are leading an offensive toward the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, an important target in the Kremlin's goal of taking the entire Donbas region. Russian troops have fired from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery at nearby settlements while also continuing to heavily shell Bakhmut.

