General Staff: Russia tries to buy ammo from third countries, Belarus

October 9, 2022 7:06 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia's leadership is trying to find resources to continue its war, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Oct. 9. "It's negotiating with third countries to buy artillery shells, mortar mines, and components for rocket launcher systems," the report reads. "Belarusian military warehouses and arsenals remain another source of supplies."

In the near future, 13 trains carrying ammunition and military equipment will arrive in Russia, according to the General Staff.

