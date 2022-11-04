Economy Ministry: Number of unemployed in Ukraine to reach 2.6 million by 2023

About 2.6 million people in Ukraine will be unemployed by the end of 2022, almost twice as many as in 2021, Deputy Economy Minister Tetiana Berezhna told Ukrainske Radio. "Eight candidates are now competing for one job," said Berezhna.

As of August, 3,500 internally displaced people registered as unemployed at the Kyiv Employment Center. Kyiv is among the top three regions with the largest number of unemployed internally displaced people, it wrote.