Dozhd: Russia transfers conscripts from Leningrad Oblast to Ukrainian border.
September 21, 2022 12:36 am
Dozhd, a Russian independent TV channel, reported that conscripts of Russia's 25th Motorized Rifle Brigade based in the city of Luga, Leningrad Oblast, are being transferred to the town of Valuyki in Belgorod Oblast. According to the channel, Russia plans to transfer up to 400 conscripts from the brigade to Belgorod Oblast. Russian conscripts have been sent to the frontline in Ukraine before.
