externalDeutsche Welle: Russia's Gazprom cuts gas supplies to Germany by 60% in two days.

June 16, 2022 3:27 pmby Oleg Sukhov
The Russian state-owned gas monopoly on June 16 reduced the volume of gas supplies to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from a daily maximum of 100 million cubic meters to 67 million cubic meters, Deutsche Welle reported. On June 14, Gazprom cut the daily maximum from 167 million cubic meters to 100 million cubic meters. Previously Gazprom had been accused of using gas supply cuts as a method of blackmailing Europe and driving up prices.

Oleg Sukhov
