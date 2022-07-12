Danish toy producer Lego to exit Russia.
July 12, 2022 7:14 pm
Lego has laid off 70 employees and ended its partnership with Inventive Retail Group, which managed the brand's stores in the country, Yevhen Chikhachev, CEO of the Russian branch of Lego, told Inc, a Russian publication. The Danish company suspended the supplies of its products to Russia soon after it launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.