China's Defense Ministry said on Aug. 17 that its troops will travel to Russia's "Vostok" (East) exercises set to take place from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5. China said that its participation in the drills is part of ongoing bilateral cooperation with Russia and is "unrelated to the current international and regional situation." Troops from other countries, including India, Belarus, Mongolia, and Tajikistan, are also expected to join.



