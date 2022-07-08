In his video address to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Chernihiv Mayor Vladyslav Atroshenko said that Zelensky’s “subordinates” are trying to remove him from his job and replace him with their protege by appointing a head of the Chernihiv military administration. He said that the central authorities were banning him from visiting foreign countries to seek funds for Chernihiv's reconstruction and pressuring him through law enforcement agencies. Atroshenko, who was supported by 80% of the voters in the latest mayoral election, asked Zelensky to “intervene in the situation" and stop the political attack on him.