Canada to send $7 million worth of howitzer replacement barrels to Ukraine.
June 16, 2022 12:32 am
Canada is sending 10 replacement barrels to Ukraine to maintain distance range and accuracy of the M777 howitzer artillery guns, country's Defense Minister Anita Anand announced on June 15. Earlier this spring, Canada sent Ukraine four howitzers of this kind. The barrels on modern artillery guns, such as the M777 howitzer, have to be replaced after firing up to 2,500 rounds.