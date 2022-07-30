Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalBlinken, Lavrov hold first phone conversation since beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

July 29, 2022 9:34 pm
According to CNN, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Russia to allow the export of Ukrainian grain through the country's Black Sea ports, currently blockaded by the Kremlin. After signing an agreement to allow Ukraine to ship grain abroad, Russia bombed the Odesa port on July 23.

