Belarus prepares to accommodate 20,000 Russian conscripts

Belarus is preparing to take in 20,000 newly mobilized Russian men who will replenish the units already stationed in the county, Ukraine's Defense Ministry reported on Sept. 29. Belarusian authorities are using civilian premises, buildings, and cars for accommodating and transporting Russian soldiers.

They have also instructed local law enforcement agencies to assist Russia in mobilizing those Russian citizens who recently entered Belarus, according to the intelligence report.

On Sept. 25, Russian news outlet Novaya Gazeta reported that over 260,000 Russian men fled the country within four days from the mobilization announcement.

On Sept. 23, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko said that his government doesn't plan to mobilize Belarusians.