General Staff: Russia has lost around 1,271,350 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Artillerymen of the 152nd Separate Jaeger Brigade in combat positions as Artillery units of Ukraine's 152nd Separate Jaeger Brigade fire toward Russian positions on Jan. 1, 2026, in Pokrovsk District, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Marharyta Fal/Frontliner/Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,271,350 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on March 6.

The number includes 950 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,734 tanks, 24,148 armored combat vehicles, 81,642 vehicles and fuel tanks, 37,960 artillery systems, 1,669 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,320 air defense systems, 435 aircraft, 349 helicopters, 159,990 operational-tactical drones, 30 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

The intensity of Russian drones and fighting has made it difficult for Ukraine to retrieve the bodies of fallen soldiers, which are needed for DNA confirmation.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 to 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

