US joins Russia, China in opposing IAEA resolution condemning attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

The U.S. voted against a resolution condemning attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure during a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors on March 5, joining Russia, China, and Niger in opposing the measure.

It marks the seventh resolution on Ukraine adopted by the IAEA board since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022, and the first time Washington has voted against such a measure.

The resolution warns that strikes on Ukraine’s energy system supplying nuclear power plants, including the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, pose a direct threat to nuclear safety and security.

"While we continue to support the IAEA's work in-country, we do not support the Board’s current consideration of an unnecessary resolution that does not help achieve peace between Ukraine and Russia," the United States said in a statement before the vote.

According to unnamed diplomats, the resolution was backed by 20 countries, 10 countries abstained and four voted against.

The wording of the document was reportedly softer than in previous resolutions, as U.S. President Donald Trump has pushed Ukraine to reach a rapid peace deal with Russia, potentially involving territorial concessions — a proposal Kyiv has rejected.

Since the outbreak of the full-scale war in 2022, Russia has relentlessly targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure, ramping up attacks in the winter months.

Ukraine relies on nuclear power for more than half of its energy production, and Russia's ongoing attacks have increased the demand for nuclear energy — while increasing the risk of nuclear disaster.

The IAEA has maintained a rotating monitoring mission at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant since September 2022 and has also deployed teams to other Ukrainian nuclear facilities.