At least 2 killed, 8 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over the past day

by Polina Moroziuk
A fire at a residential building in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after a Russian attack overnight on March 6 (Telegram)

At least two people were killed and eight others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on March 6.

Russian forces launched 141 different types of drones against Ukraine overnight, of which roughly 100 were Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles, the Air Force said on March 6. It reported downing 111 of them.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed, and four others were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on March 6.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russia attacked three districts of the region with artillery, drones, and "Uragan" multiple launch rocket systems, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported on March 6.  He said three people were wounded, including a 15-year-old girl.  

In Donesk oblast, Russian forces shelled settlements nine times over the past day, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said on March 6.

One person was injured in Kostiantynivka. Residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged across the Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk districts.

A total of 419 people, including 55 children,  were evacuated from frontline areas, Filashkin added.

