The Kyiv Independent’s separate analytical unit, KI Insights, is excited to announce the launch of its podcast, Ukraine Insights — a show dedicated to unpacking Ukraine’s politics, security, economy, and international relations through in-depth, expert-driven conversations.



KI Insights, backed by the Kyiv Independent, provides in-depth analysis of Ukraine's political and business environment. Their research offer essential insights for analysts, decision-makers, and organizations overseeing investments or operations in Ukraine. (Please, note that a KI Insights subscription is separate from the Kyiv Independent membership and provides more detailed, expert-level analysis).



Hosted by the KI Insights team, Ukraine Insights brings together frontline analysts, policymakers, and researchers to explain the key developments shaping Ukraine today. Each episode is designed to provide listeners with clear, evidence-based analysis that goes beyond the headlines — and offers the informed perspective trusted by dipmonats, international organizations, and global businesses.

The podcast is now live on Spotify. Listen and subscribe here.



The newest episode, available now, dives into one of the most pressing issues facing Ukraine: the ongoing anti-corruption probe by NABU and SAPO into President Zelensky’s top officials and close associates.

The podcast will offer regular episodes featuring the most relevant insights into Ukraine’s fast-moving political, military, and economic landscape.