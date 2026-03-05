KI logo
War

Russia's transfer of 2 Ukrainian POWs to Hungary a 'provocation,' Ukraine says

2 min read
Avatar
by Asami Terajima
Russia's transfer of 2 Ukrainian POWs to Hungary a 'provocation,' Ukraine says
Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto walks toward the microphone after getting off a plane with two released Ukrainian-Hungarian prisoners of war (POWs). (Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto/Facebook)

Ukraine condemned the Russian transfer of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) to Hungary as "a gross violation of the International Humanitarian Law" on March 5, a day after the Kremlin released two Ukrainian POWs who held a dual Hungarian citizenship following talks with Budapest.

Calling it "a Russian provocation" of the Geneva Conventions, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War condemned what it saw as Russia's attempt to worsen Ukraine's relations with Hungary as part of Russia's hybrid aggression against Europe.

"We call on all those involved in this provocation to abandon their illegal intentions and not to use Ukrainian servicemen who have been taken prisoner by Russia as a bargaining chip," the Coordination Headquarters wrote in its Telegram post.

Earlier on March 4, Putin vowed to release two Ukrainian POWs who also held Hungarian citizenship and who he claimed were "forcibly mobilized" into the Ukrainian army following a meeting with Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. He said it was per Budapest's request.

Become a member – go ad‑free

The Hungary-Russia agreement comes as the two countries deepen ties, even after Russia's brutal war against Ukraine pushed many Western nations away from relations with Moscow.

Putin told Szijjarto to take the two Ukrainian POWs with Hungarian citizenship on the plane he took to fly to Moscow.

On March 5, Szijjarto released photos of the POWs getting off the airplane at night, vowing to "protect every single Hungarian person from the consequences of this war and from the war itself."

Such "manipulations" to transfer POWs to third parties without Ukrainian participation constitute a deliberate provocation to divert attention from the core issue, according to Andrii Yakovliev, an expert on International Humanitarian Law at Media Initiative for Human Rights.  

Become a member – go ad‑free

Yakovliev explained that Russia's transfer of two Ukrainian-Hungarian POWs appears to be aimed at undermining the international security system and using soldiers' lives as "a tool" to shift attention from the core issue, which is the inhumane conditions in which Ukrainian POWs are held.

The Coordination Headquarters' strong push against the Russian-Hungarian agreement is likely because Ukraine has long sought to establish a protecting power or an international mechanism to oversee the conditions in which the Ukrainian POWs are held, according to Yakovliev.

"Russia deliberately creates a legal vacuum by holding prisoners incommunicado and denying international monitoring missions access to them," Yakovliev told the Kyiv Independent.

read also

200 Ukrainian POWs return home in latest exchange, Zelensky says
The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed releasing 200 Ukrainian POWs in exchange for the same number of Russian soldiers captured by Ukraine, in a swap brokered by the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates.
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima

RussiaUkrainian POWsHungary
Avatar
Asami Terajima

Reporter

Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military issues, front-line developments, and politics. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine.

Read more

Most Popular

Editors' Picks